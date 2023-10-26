Madhya Pradesh: Khachrod Congress Candidate Files Papers, Opens Election Office

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate Dilip Singh Gurjar reached tehsil office in a procession to file his nomination papers from Khachrod on Thursday.

The procession passed through main routes of the town, including Laxmi Nath temple, old bus stand before reaching tehsil office.

Later, he also opened his election office and addressed a public gathering in ward number 15.

The event saw huge participation of party workers from villages and Nagda region along with Govind Bharwa, Prithviraj Singh Pawar and several office-bearers.

