MP Elections 2023: Minister Vishwas Sarang Arrives On Scooty To File Nomination; Congress’s Masood, BJP’s Gaur File Papers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate for the Narela constituency Vishwas Sarang arrived at the Govindpura ADM office on Thursday to file his nomination papers on a scooter.

BJP's Govindpura Assembly Candidate Krishna Gaur also arrived at the collector’s office to file her nonination papers.

And Congress' candidate for the central legislative assembly, Arif Masood, filed his nomination in the city's SDM office.

There had been speculations that the BJP might reconsider its choice of candidate for Narela.

Known for his unwavering devotion to Lord Hanuman, Sarang visited a Hanuman temple a couple of days ago to seek blessings after getting a ticket. He offered his prayers by lying down on the ground, as he believes that Hanuman's grace and support are crucial for his success.

He is the first-ever BJP candidate to have meticulously prepared a team of 100 dedicated workers for every polling booth in the Narela area, showcasing his commitment to winning the upcoming elections.

Sarang's dedication doesn't stop there. He has established the "Vishvas Vijay Vahini," a group of enthusiastic members who are determined to ensure his victory.

