 MP Elections 2023: Minister Vishwas Sarang Arrives On Scooty To File Nomination; Congress’s Masood, BJP’s Gaur File Papers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: Minister Vishwas Sarang Arrives On Scooty To File Nomination; Congress’s Masood, BJP’s Gaur File Papers

MP Elections 2023: Minister Vishwas Sarang Arrives On Scooty To File Nomination; Congress’s Masood, BJP’s Gaur File Papers

BJP's Govindpura Assembly Candidate Krishna Gaur also arrived at the collector’s office to file her nomination papers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 03:23 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate for the Narela constituency Vishwas Sarang arrived at the Govindpura ADM office on Thursday to file his nomination papers on a scooter.

BJP's Govindpura Assembly Candidate Krishna Gaur also arrived at the collector’s office to file her nonination papers.

Read Also
MP Viral Video: 'Humne Hema Malini Ko Nachwaya...' Minister Narottam Mishra Sparks Controversy; 'BJP...
article-image

And Congress' candidate for the central legislative assembly, Arif Masood, filed his nomination in the city's SDM office.

There had been speculations that the BJP might reconsider its choice of candidate for Narela.

Known for his unwavering devotion to Lord Hanuman, Sarang visited a Hanuman temple a couple of days ago to seek blessings after getting a ticket. He offered his prayers by lying down on the ground, as he believes that Hanuman's grace and support are crucial for his success.

He is the first-ever BJP candidate to have meticulously prepared a team of 100 dedicated workers for every polling booth in the Narela area, showcasing his commitment to winning the upcoming elections.

Sarang's dedication doesn't stop there. He has established the "Vishvas Vijay Vahini," a group of enthusiastic members who are determined to ensure his victory.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Job & Ticket Lost, Ex-SDM Nisha Bangre Meets Kamal Nath In Chhindwara
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govindpura Assembly Constituency Burning issues: Non-Transfer Of Highest Tax-Paying Colonies To BMC,...

Govindpura Assembly Constituency Burning issues: Non-Transfer Of Highest Tax-Paying Colonies To BMC,...

Bhopal: Digvijay Singh Infighting Continues To Singe Congress, Come Candidates May Be Bhanged

Bhopal: Digvijay Singh Infighting Continues To Singe Congress, Come Candidates May Be Bhanged

Madhya Pradesh: Candidates Carry Forward Family’s Political Legacy

Madhya Pradesh: Candidates Carry Forward Family’s Political Legacy

MP Election 2023: MLA Narayan Tripathi Launches ‘Vindhya Janata Party'

MP Election 2023: MLA Narayan Tripathi Launches ‘Vindhya Janata Party'

MP Elections 2023: BJP Will Form Govt With Two-Thirds Majority, Says Party General Secretary...

MP Elections 2023: BJP Will Form Govt With Two-Thirds Majority, Says Party General Secretary...