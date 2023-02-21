Madhya Pradesh: Khachrod Bar Association member bags first rank in Civil Judge Examination in OBC category

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): A member of Khachrod Bar Association, Kamlesh Varvanian has secured the first rank in Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Examination, 2022 in the other backward classes (OBC) category. Kamlesh has been selected for the post of civil judge in the state.

Kamlesh Varvaniya has completed his primary education till class 12 from Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir in Khachrod. Then he went to Indore for further studies and obtained his bachelor's degree in LLB from Government Law College, Indore. Along with his bachelor's, he also prepared for the above mentioned competitive examination and succeeded.

Varvaniya comes from a middle-class farming family, which consists of grandmother, parents, brothers and a sister. His father, Parmanand Varvaniya was an additional public prosecutor in the Additional Sessions Court, Khachrod along with being a farmer. All India Dhakad Mahasabha national general secretary Dayaram Dhakad, All India Dhakad Youth Union president Sanjay Nandeda, municipality president Govind Bharava and others congratulated Kamlesh.

