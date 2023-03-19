Madhya Pradesh: Kenya’s delegation to learn best practices of Covid vaccination in Indore

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Impressed by the successful Covid vaccination drive and efficient use of resources to face the wave of deadly pandemic diseases, a delegation from Kenya will visit Indore to learn about the best practices.

A three-member delegation of Kenya will visit Indore on March 27-28 under the Covid Vaccination Learning Exchange Programme (COVALEX) and will also visit the health centres, vaccination sites, and other facilities of the city.

According to District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta, delegations of two countries will visit two cities in India under the Covalex programme.

“Delegations of the ministry of health, wellness partners, and other departments of Kenya will visit Indore to learn about the best practices opted during Covid vaccination. Similarly, a delegation of South Africa will visit Ahmedabad for knowledge exchange between the countries,” Dr Gupta said.

He added that the team will visit various health centres including Khajrana, Banganga, model vaccination centre, session sites, and others.

“A presentation on best practices will be made before the delegation and they will be informed how to make Covid vaccination a mass movement. Later, a debriefing with collector Ilayaraja T will be conducted,” Dr Gupta said.

Dr Gupta added that later, the delegation will meet the health officials in Bhopal and the concluding meeting of their visit will take place in Delhi where knowledge exchanged will be discussed as the delegation will also present the steps taken by them in their country.

Notably, Indore was one of the worst hit by Covid-19 as over 2,12,568 positive cases were reported since the outbreak of the disease. As many as 1,470 people have lost their lives in the pandemic in Indore.

Over 71.66 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the city so far and had also become the first city in completing vaccination of the eligible population with the first dose in the country.