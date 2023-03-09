e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Kavi Sammelan to be organised on March 13 in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Kavi Sammelan to be organised on March 13 in Alirajpur

Amid beats of drums with gulal and colour in the air, Faag Utsav was celebrated with fervour at Lakshmi Venkatesh Acharya Temple situated in the middle of the city.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
article-image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Kavi Sammelan is being organised on March 13 (Monday) here at Neem Chowk region of Alirajpur district. Poets from various districts will be invited to enthral the audience with their humorous pieces of poetry relating to Holi festivities.

Sharing information about preparations ahead of sammelan, veteran poet Ashok Ojha said that a review meeting was called at Hanuman temple at the local bus stand to prepare an outline of the programme. Ghanshyam Das has been made the patron, Ajay Sharma as president and Sumit Pathak as secretary of the event. Various artists, intellectuals and prominent citizens will be present at the function.

Faag Utsav celebrated

Amid beats of drums with gulal and colour in the air, Faag Utsav was celebrated with fervour at Lakshmi Venkatesh Acharya Temple situated in the middle of the city. Devotee Gopal Gupta said that a large crowd of devotees offered gulal and colours to the idols of God Lakshmi Venkatesh and performed aarti. Several artists sang devotional songs. Janaki Kothari, Ankit Parwal, Amit Parwal and other devotees made a commendable contribution.

Read Also
MP CM Chouhan pays surprise visit to Eklavya School, Alirajpur, pleased with arrangements
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Kavi Sammelan to be organised on March 13 in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Kavi Sammelan to be organised on March 13 in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Congress alleges state government insensitive towards divyangs in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Congress alleges state government insensitive towards divyangs in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Admin brings colours in lives of Divyang kids, elders in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Admin brings colours in lives of Divyang kids, elders in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Move to make private school 5th, 8th board exam centre neglecting government school...

Madhya Pradesh: Move to make private school 5th, 8th board exam centre neglecting government school...

Madhya Pradesh: Mother-daughter duo found dead in house, relatives urge to treat it as murder in...

Madhya Pradesh: Mother-daughter duo found dead in house, relatives urge to treat it as murder in...