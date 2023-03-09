Madhya Pradesh: Kavi Sammelan to be organised on March 13 in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Kavi Sammelan is being organised on March 13 (Monday) here at Neem Chowk region of Alirajpur district. Poets from various districts will be invited to enthral the audience with their humorous pieces of poetry relating to Holi festivities.

Sharing information about preparations ahead of sammelan, veteran poet Ashok Ojha said that a review meeting was called at Hanuman temple at the local bus stand to prepare an outline of the programme. Ghanshyam Das has been made the patron, Ajay Sharma as president and Sumit Pathak as secretary of the event. Various artists, intellectuals and prominent citizens will be present at the function.

Faag Utsav celebrated

Amid beats of drums with gulal and colour in the air, Faag Utsav was celebrated with fervour at Lakshmi Venkatesh Acharya Temple situated in the middle of the city. Devotee Gopal Gupta said that a large crowd of devotees offered gulal and colours to the idols of God Lakshmi Venkatesh and performed aarti. Several artists sang devotional songs. Janaki Kothari, Ankit Parwal, Amit Parwal and other devotees made a commendable contribution.