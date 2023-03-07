MP CM Chouhan pays surprise visit to Eklavya School, Alirajpur, pleased with arrangements

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh visited the Eklavya Model Residential School during his visit to Alirajpur district on Monday and expressed happiness on seeing the cleanliness and arrangements there.

The chief minister's helicopter landed at Malwai in front of Eklavya Adarsh Residential School, Alirajpur. From there, Chouhan was heading to participate in the Bhagoria whe he asked the vehicle to be stopped when he saw the school and entered the school along with his wife.

BJP state vice president Nagersingh Chauhan, district in-charge minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, MP Gumansingh Damor, collector Raghvendra Singh, SP Manoj Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner JS Damor were present on the occasion.

During this, school kids, principal Anju Sisodia, superintendent Karsingh Solanki, superintendent Kavita Rawat welcomed CM Chouhan with tilak and garland.

During this, the chief minister called the girls and asked about the problems related to the school. On which, students replied in unison that "We have no problems".

The chief minister was overwhelmed with emotion and asked the children to pay attention to their studies.

When the children requested the chief minister to come and sit with them inside the building he promised to do so on his next visit saying that you had a paper today, you must be mentally tired. School kids thanked the Chief Minister for launching Ladli Laxmi and Ladli Behana Yojanas in the state.