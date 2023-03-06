MP: CM visits Alirajpur to celebrate Bhagoria, declare it a state festival

CM in tribal attire during Bhagoriya |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan donned a tribal dress and a turban to attend tribal festival Bhagoria at Alirajpur on Monday.

The CM reached Alirajpur, with his wife Sadhna Singh-- who was also seen in a tribal attire. CM Chouhan performed Kanya Pujan in the program organised here.

Addressing the programme, CM Chouhan said that Bhagoria is an integral part of tribal tradition and a folk festival, and declared that henceforth Bhagoriya will be considered a state festival and a cultural festival.

He has also announced that a survey will be conducted to bring water to 106 villages in Sondwa tehsil in the district. People need not worry since it is the BJP government and not Congress or Kamal Nath's government, he said.

Earlier, CM Chouhan and Sadhana Singh landed at the helipad at 2 pm. He reached the venue in an open jeep. Thousands of people were present during this.

"I will keep my promise to ensure that all fields are connected to pipes and there is sufficient flow of water. Testing is on and once the irrigation facility is in place, I am sure, we will leave Punjab behind in crop production," the CM said.

Baba Chheetu Kirad's memorial will be built

CM Chouhan has also announced to build of a memorial for Baba Chhitu Kirad. He said that Baba Chheetu Kirad, who fight against the British in 1883, we are deciding that the statue of Chhitu Baba Kirad will be installed in the Sorwa fort. Will get that fort completely renovated. A grand memorial of Chheetu Baba Kirad will be built. Chief Minister said that he will come soon when we will inaugurate the irrigation project in Sondwa and will talk in detail.