Madhya Pradesh: Karni Sena’s Swabhiman Rally taken out amid heavy police presence in Ujjain

‘Swabhiman Rally’ being taken out by the Karni Sena activists, in Ujjain on Tuesday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed as the district administration and Karni Sena locked horns over taking out the ‘Swabhiman Rally’ in the city on Tuesday. Though the administration finally gave permission for the rally, heavy police force was deployed at Dussehra Maidan.

A Swabhiman rally was taken out as a prelude to the December 8 protest in Bhopal.

Karni Sena is going to hold a protest in Bhopal on January 8 pressing for their 21 demands including the implementation of reservation on economic criteria. They will also raise the issue of inflation and unemployment.

On Tuesday, the Karni Sena members started a Swabhiman rally from Dussehra Maidan amid police presence.

SP, ASP, ADM and CSP also remained present as the KArni Sena began their march

Sena’s Shailendra Singh Jhala said that an invitation is being given for the rally to be held in Bhopal on January 8. During Tuesday’s rally, the members extended invitations to people to participate in the rally in Bhopal.