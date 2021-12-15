Madhya Pradesh: Karnataka youth enters Mahakal temple using fake identity card, held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim youth has been detained using fake identity card to enter the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, sources said on Wednesday.

The youth identified as Yunus Mohammed, a resident of Karnataka, lives in Mumbai and works with a private firm. He along with his friend Khushbu Yadav, who works as fashion designer in Mumbai, reached Ujjain late Tuesday night.

They approached an employee of Mahakal Temple, Ritesh, who helped them to get passes for Bhasm Aarati.

City superintendent of Police (CSP), Pallavi Shukla said that temple administration informed the police about the youth using fake identity cards to enter the temple. “Both of them were detained and taken to the police station. A case has been registered against them,” she said.

Sources said that Khushbu told police that temple’s employee Ritesh had given them the fake Adhar Card of Abhishek Dubey.

“Efforts are on to nab Ritesh who is absconding,” a police officer said.

