Madhya Pradesh: Police commissionerate system specifications issued for formation logo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police Vivek Johri has issued specifications for ‘formation sign’ (logo) for the newly created police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore, according to a letter received here on Tuesday. The notification to introduce a police commissionerate system in two cities was issued on December 9 by the state government.

On Tuesday, the DGP issued specifications about the uniformity of ‘formation signs’ in both the cities. The sign is divided into five different sections. The first direction is about the inner circle, which will be of crimson red in colour, the logo will bear the national emblem in golden colour with Satyamev Jayate (Hindi language) inscribed at the bottom of the capital. The national emblem will be slightly shorter than the inner circle.

Second instruction is related to the inner circle, which is in crimson red and it is to be surrounded by a white circle forming a white band. Running from the centre and in equal length on either side on the curved part, the white band will bear BHOPAL or INDORE in capital letters.

Third is related to the outer band, it is surrounded by white band, to bear in golden and capital letters POLICE COMMISSIONERATE - running from the centre and in equal length on either side on the curved part. The remaining length of the outer band to be adorned with four equally spaced 5-spikes stars in white colour on either side.

Fourth instruction is related to the words Desh Bhakti and Jan Seva. The word, Desh Bhakti, to be written on the left hand side and Jan Seva is to be written on the right hand side of the ribbon.

Fifth is about the flag, whenever, formation sign is to be used in a flag, this shall be used on a navy-blue cloth with braided border having tassels throughout.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Collector threatens to hang self for failing to meet vaccination target

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:41 AM IST