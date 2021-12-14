e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:58 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Collector threatens to hang self for failing to meet vaccination target

Due to the non-fulfillment of the target of vaccination, the Collector was seen lashing the officials and threatening them to hang himself on noose if they fail to meet the vaccination target.
FP News Service
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video of the reprimanding of the officers by Gwalior Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh is making headlines. Due to the non-fulfillment of the target of vaccination, the Collector was seen lashing the officials and threatening them to hang himself on noose if they fail to meet the vaccination target.

Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh reached Bhitarwar and took stocks of vaccination from the officials. He came to know that the vaccination camp was not organized in the tehsil for the last four days. The collector lashed the officials for being negligent in vaccination. He even threatened the official to hang himself if there is a delay even for a day. He sought reasons from the officials for not giving this information to SDM Bhitarwar.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:58 PM IST
