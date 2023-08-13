 Madhya Pradesh: Kanwar Yatra Receives Grand Welcome On Reaching Jaora
The three-day religious (Samajik Samrasta) yatra led by youth leader Pranjal Pandey and former mandal president (BJP) Pawan Soni was commenced from Mankameshwar temple in Mindaji.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Kanwar Yatra Receives Grand Welcome On Reaching Jaora | FP Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Shiv Bhakta Seva Samiti’s religious Kawad Yatra received a warm welcome as it entered Jaora town under Ratlamdistrict on Sunday.

Passing through Gondidharmasi, Gondishankar Rolla, Ringnod Nandavata, Banwada and other villages, the kanwar yatra reached Jaora. Upon arrival at Tal Naka, BJP Nagar Mandal members led by MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey along with social organizations accorded a warm welcome.

Necessary arrangements were in place for the smooth functioning of the yatra. Kanwaris chanted slogans in praise of Lord Shiva and sang bhajans and kirtans while taking part in the yatra.

The traditional Kanwar Yatra is carried out in the holy month of Shravan. Yatra also received a warm welcome at various places along the way. The yatra would conclude on August 14 after paying reverence and performing holy ‘jalabhishek’ at Kedareshwar Mahadev Temple.

City president Rajesh Sharma, Shailendra Pandey, Abhay Kothari, Nandkishor Mahawar, Ajay Saklecha, Rajendra Shrotriya, Mukesh Prajapat and party workers were present.

