 Bhopal: 7 MP Cops To Get Union Home Minister's Medal For Excellence In Investigation
Among the personnel receiving these awards, seven are from state Madhya Pradesh.

Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Bhopal: 7 MP Cops To Get Union Home Minister's Medal For Excellence In Investigation | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven police personnel of state will get Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation. The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the awards for 140 police personnel on Saturday.

The Union Home Minister Medal for Excellence in Investigation for the year 2023 has been awarded to 140 police personnel, according to press release issued by Ministry of Home Affairs.

Among the personnel receiving these awards, seven are from state Madhya Pradesh, 15 are from the CBI, 12 from the NIA, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, 9 each from Kerala and Rajasthan, 8 from Tamil Nadu, and 6 from Gujarat, and the remaining are from the other States, UTs, Organisations. These include 22 women police officers.

The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation.

