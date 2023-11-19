Madhya Pradesh: Kalidas Samaroh Unlikely This Year

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): It does not seem possible to organise the annual week-long internationally recognised Akhil Bhartiya Kalidas Samaroh, which is organised here every year on Devprabodhani Ekadashi, from November 23 this time.

Permission has been received from the Election Commission on Friday, but due to the holiday, there is less time left. Therefore it is not possible to organise the function.

However, the Academy Director is contacting the collector and other officials in this matter. In the first week of October itself, a letter was sent for permission from the Election Commission for the seven-day 66th Akhil Bhartiya Kalidas Samaroh to be organised from November 23 to 29 in collaboration with the culture department of Madhya Pradesh government, Vikram University, Kalidas Sanskrit Academy and local administration.

Academy director Govind Gandhe received a letter from the Election Commission on the night of November 17, in which the Election Commission said that there is no objection if the Kalidas Samaroh is organised.

The Commission has directly given consent to organise the event, but despite all this, there is no time left with the administration and the academy to organise the seven-day event. The reason is that 3-4 days are left. During this period, there will be events like daily evening cultural programmes, various competitions, lectures, Saraswat event, symposium, reading of research papers and Kavi Samvay.

For this, guest scholars come from all over the country. In cultural programmes, well-known artists are invited for singing, drama, dance and musical presentations. Information about this is given in advance.

This time, due to lack of permission, the central organisation committee meeting has not been held for programme selection. The second problem is that after the recently concluded legislative elections, discussions with officials will be possible only after the government offices open on Monday, and after this only one day will be left.

In such a situation, it is difficult to organise an event. Regarding the matter, academy director Govind Gandhe said that the Election Commission’s letter was received on November 17 and efforts were made to host the event.