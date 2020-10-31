Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiradtiya Scindia offered Rs 50 crore, minister's post for turning traitor, alleges Umang Singhar

Former minister Umang Singhar on Saturday claimed that seven months back, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia had asked him to quit the Congress and join the BJP and had even offered Rs 50 crore and minister’s post for the same.

He leveled this sensational allegation while talking to reporters in Dhar on Saturday. Earlier, while addressing a rally in Badnawar, on Friday, Singhar had claimed that seven months back, he was offered Rs 50 crore and a minister’s post for quitting Congress and joining the BJP. However, he had desisted from revealing the name of the politician who had made the offer. Following his allegation, state BJP president VD Sharma had dared him to reveal the name of the leader who had made the offer.

On Saturday Singhar said “When many Congress MLAs went to Bengaluru, Scindiaji told me that I’d no future in the Congress. He said if I switched over to BJP, I would get Rs 50 crore and a minister’s post too, for which he had already got BJP leadership’s nod. But I politely refused the offer and told Scindiaji that we were walking on different paths and I never believed in politics of opportunism”.

Baseless, says BJP

BJP leader Pankaj Chaturvedi said, “If Singhar had evidence of the offer made to him seven months back, why didn’t he come before the press at that time. Why did he wait so long to make it public? After opening a front against Digvijaya Singh last year, Singhar’s position in the Congress took a beating. Just to reposition himself as a loyal Congressman and enhance his stature in the party, he’s making such baseless allegations against respectable Jyotiraditya Scindia.”