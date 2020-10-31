Madhya Pradesh: Seoni experiences another tremor of an earthquake, intensity yet to be measured

Seoni experienced another tremor of an earthquake on Saturday. The meteorological department is accessing the intensity of the tremor. As per a senior meteorological department officer GD Mishra, “Seoni felt tremor on Saturday afternoon. We are getting information and details about theintensity."

Earlier, a low-intensity earthquake of 3.3 magnitude was experienced in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on October 27 morning and the tremors were also felt at Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, officials said.

The tremors were experienced in Dunda suburb of Seoni. The earthquake was recorded at 4.10 am in Seoni with its epicentre at a depth of 15 km.

Confirming the news, Senior Meteorological department officer GD Mishra said, “it was a mild earthquake and there was no damage in the district.”