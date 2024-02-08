Madhya Pradesh: Jobat Fair At Time Of Exams Draws Ire Of Parents | FP Photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): The decision to host a fair in Jobat has sparked controversy as it directly interferes with the crucial period of students' examinations. Despite the ongoing Class X and XII Board exams, CBSE practicals and other exam preparations, the officials concerned granted permission for the fair at the Jobat police station ground.

This move has drawn criticism from concerned citizens and education advocates, who argue that hosting a fair during this pivotal time severely disrupts students' studies. Families have even postponed important events to prioritise their children's education, underscoring the significance of this period.

It was alleged that the permission for the fair was obtained through collusion between the municipal council and revenue officers. Such shortsighted decisions, made by CMO Aarti Khedekar and revenue officer Anuradha Baghel neglected the educational needs of students, they alleged.

School of Excellence principal Arvind Baghel said that hundreds of children of his school are drawn to the fair, further hindering their ability to focus on their studies amidst the noise and distractions.

The situation is dire, as children cannot concentrate due to the late-night noise and commotion surrounding the fairgrounds. People are urging authorities to reconsider and halt the fair to prioritise students' education.