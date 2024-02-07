 Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Exams Commence Amidst New Changes And High Spirits
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMadhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Exams Commence Amidst New Changes And High Spirits

Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Exams Commence Amidst New Changes And High Spirits

Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 exams kick off with over 7,500 centers statewide. Students express confidence amidst new exam changes. Get the latest updates!

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Bhopal: The class 12 exams for Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) began on Tuesday in over 7,500 centres across the state.

As per the exam schedule, released by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, the last paper is on March 5. PlayUnmute Fullscreen According to officials, nearly seven lakh students are appearing for the class 12 exams this year.

"There is no tension or nervousness inside as I have prepared well, a student appearing for the board exams said. "Today we have the paper of Hindi. It is the first paper, so there is pressure and also happiness," Arpita Dangi, another student, said.

Read Also
DAVV: School Of Ayush To Be Of Global  Standards, Says Dwivedi
article-image

Divya Srivastava, a teacher, said several changes for the board examinations have been made this time and students were provided information and appropriate training regarding the same in advance. "Today is the first paper for class 12 students.

There are some new things this time like students writing the exams have to fill out an OMR sheet this time. Apart from one main copy, no supplementary copies will be given. Children have been prepared for these changes," she said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IGNOU Term End Exam Results Dec 2023: How To Download & Apply For Re-evaluation

IGNOU Term End Exam Results Dec 2023: How To Download & Apply For Re-evaluation

Maharashtra Resident Doctors Call Off Strike, Deputy CM Assures Stipend Hike Of ₹10,000

Maharashtra Resident Doctors Call Off Strike, Deputy CM Assures Stipend Hike Of ₹10,000

CTET 2024 Answer Key Released by CBSE | Download Provisional Answer Key Now

CTET 2024 Answer Key Released by CBSE | Download Provisional Answer Key Now

IIT Delhi Recruitment Exams 2023: Date Announced For Non-Teaching Posts | NTA

IIT Delhi Recruitment Exams 2023: Date Announced For Non-Teaching Posts | NTA

Jammu: Institute Of Mass Communication Hosts Inaugural Alumni Gathering 'Jammu Jamghat' At Bantalab...

Jammu: Institute Of Mass Communication Hosts Inaugural Alumni Gathering 'Jammu Jamghat' At Bantalab...