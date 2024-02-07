DAVV: School Of Ayush To Be Of Global Standards, Says Dwivedi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya executive council member Dr AK Dwivedi here on Tuesday said that the proposed School of Ayush of the university will be of international standards. “It will have treatment facilities of international standards. Patients from all over will come to the facility for treatment,” he said after attending a meeting of a committee constituted for the establishment of School of Ayush.

The committee spearheaded by deputy registrar (exams) Rachna Thakur comprises School of Pharmacy head Prof Rajesh Sharma and Dr CC Motiyani as members, Prof AK Dwivedi as special nominee member, and Prof PN Pal as consultant. The committee decided to take approval from the state government for the establishment of the Ayush college at the earliest.

The college will be set up on 12 acres of land at Bada Bangarda. However, the university had to get the land transferred in its name first. It is to be noted that the state government had allocated 50 acres of land to the DAVV at Bada Bangarda in 2001 for setting up a College of Medical Sciences. However, the land was taken back by the district administration in a phase-wise manner as the university did not take any concrete steps for setting up the medical facility.

In 2022, the administration promised to give 25 acres of land to it for medical college. As of now, 12 acres have been given to the DAVV and the remaining 13 acres will be given after a legal matter over the land is resolved. The university has decided to start Ayush College on the land for now. The idea is that some blocks be built for Ayush College and when funds are available then the College of Medical Science could be set up on the same land.