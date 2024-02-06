Indore Covid Updates: ‘Sporadic Cases Not A Concern, Most Of Them Have No Contact Or Travel History’ | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even when the city temperature is turning warmer, health officials have said sporadic cases of Covid-19 are not a concern. One more case of Coronavirus came to the fore on Monday night. With this, the total number of active Covid cases in the city has increased to three. According to Health Department officials, a 41-year-old woman, resident of MIG, was found positive on Monday. She was asymptomatic and does not require hospitalisation.

The number of samples being tested has remained lowest as patients are going for testing by their own. ‘We’ve removed sampling teams, but random sampling is done of people coming to OPDs of government hospitals. Most of those testing positive are patients who got tested at private hospitals and laboratories. Those who turn out to be positive are asymptomatic and found positive accidentally,’ district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said.

She added that Covid-19 was at an endemic stage as they did not find much rise in cases except for some sporadic ones. Giving example of accidental positive cases, she said that a 41-year woman had gone to hospital for some other treatment but on suggestion of staff, she had given her samples and was found positive. The total number of cases found positive in the city since the outbreak is 212,900. 1,472 people have died due to the deadly pandemic.