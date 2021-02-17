Madhya Pradesh: Jitu Patwari terms CM's drive against mafia a copy of Kamal Nath's policy

Jobat: Ex-higher education minister Jitu Patwari has made some serious allegations against the BJP government in the state.

Lashing out at the BJP government at Kisan Sammelan organised here at Jobat village of Alirajpur district, Patwari said that the government at the time BJP is speaking about law and order the situation, but is favouring Talibani law in the state.

Patwari said that once Kamal Nath the government began a drive against mafias in the state and now Shivraj Singh Chouhan just copying that, but they lack intelligence to benefit from the act.

Quoting an example of recent hooch tragedy that claimed so many lives, Patiwari said there is a big difference between tall promises which BJP government has made with people of MP and delivering the same when it comes to action against real culprits.

He accused local administration and police of cover-up in the case of derogatory remarks against the woman MLA of Congress and if no action is taken against the culprit then ex-Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be forced to come to Alirajpur and take up the†matter with the concerned officials.

Jitu Patwari demanded state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to apologise for the indecent comment made by his own party leader.

State Youth Congress president Dr Vikrant Bhuria also addressed the programme along with Alirajpur district Congress president Mahesh Patel and declared that if action is not action taken under the Atrocity Act, the party will hold chakkam jam across the district.