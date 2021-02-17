Madhya Pradesh: Eight illegal stocks of sand mounds raided in Guna, nearly 510 cubic metre sand seized

Guna: Following the directives of Guna district collector Kumar Purushottam, the team of mining department raided eight different places in the district and seized around 510 cubic metre sand (approximately 42.5 dumpers) stocked illegally.

The agricultural farmhouse of Kailash Agrawal was closed and couldn’t be inspected, so it was sealed.

Sub-divisional Officer of Guna-Bamori Ankita Jain apprised that a sudden raid was conducted and action was taken to seize illegally stocked sand.

She told that from Agrawal Building Materials sand blocks, 120 cubic metre of illegal sand was found, 30 cubic metre sand from Sanjay Jain’s sand blocks, 30 cubic metre sand from Kailash Agrawal’s sand blocks, 50 cubic metre from Cafe City Point’s sand blocks, 50 cubic metre sand from sand blocks of Dalavi Colony Keladevi Traders, 70 cubic metre sand from the sand blocks of Gulab Building Material, 100 cubic metre sand from the sand blocks of Balaji Cement and 60 cubic metre sand from the sand blocks of Rajkumar Shivhare were found and seized.

Tehsildar of Guna Sandeep Shrivastav and Mining Inspector Puja were present in the action.