Madhya Pradesh: Jewellery worth lakhs stolen from house of finance minister Jagdish Devda’s sister, police clueless

Malhargarh (Mandsaur district): Jewellery worth lakhs of rupees was stolen from the house of none other than state finance minister Jagdish Devda’s sister in Garoth village of Mandsaur district. No arrests have been made so far.

Incident took place on Saturday at Nileshwari Colony of Garoth tehsil, less than 500 metres away from Garoth police station. At the time of incident, the family has gone to attend a function in Mandsaur.

According to information, jewellery includes gold bangles, necklaces, pendants and silver jewellery besides Rs 60,000 cash were found missing when the family returned from the function.

Rupesh, son of Nathmal Songara, a nephew of minister Devda lodged complaint of theft at police station with details of what went missing from their house.

He informed that total value of stolen goods is Rs 3.60 lakh. After registering a case of theft, the police visited the house for investigation.

Meanwhile, raising question on local police alertness, locals claimed that if place of state minister’s sister is not safe, then how safe are common people?