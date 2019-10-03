Theft at Union Minister Piyush Goyal's Mumbai residence, domestic worker arrested

Union Minister for Railways, Piyush Goyal’s house help arrested on accounts of stealing from the house.
Vishnu Kumar Vishwakarma, 28,was working at Piyush’s house for a few years and had managed to win over the trust of his family members over time. Family members got suspicious after silverware, and rare brass items went missing from the house last month.
The theft is believed to have happened between the 16th to 18th of September, following which an FIR was lodged against Vishwakarma at Gamdevi Police Station. Vishnu was caught by the police a few days ago. Upon interrogation, the stolen items were recovered from Vishnu.
However, further interrogation it was revealed that Vishnu used his phone to send emails to unidentified people and later deleted the emails. The investigation suggests that Vishnu might have sent important information on matters of national importance with unidentified people. Vishnu is currently in custody and his phone has been submitted to Mumbai cyber cell to retrieve deleted information.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)