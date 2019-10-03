Theft at Union Minister Piyush Goyal's Mumbai residence, domestic worker arrested

Union Minister for Railways, Piyush Goyal’s house help arrested on accounts of stealing from the house.

Vishnu Kumar Vishwakarma, 28,was working at Piyush’s house for a few years and had managed to win over the trust of his family members over time. Family members got suspicious after silverware, and rare brass items went missing from the house last month.

The theft is believed to have happened between the 16th to 18th of September, following which an FIR was lodged against Vishwakarma at Gamdevi Police Station. Vishnu was caught by the police a few days ago. Upon interrogation, the stolen items were recovered from Vishnu.