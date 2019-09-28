Mumbai: Two more held in Kurla LTT theft case

Mumbai: The Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) investigating the Rs 44 lakh theft case has arrested two more people in the connection with the theft and recovered Rs 30 lakh from the latest arrest.

On Monday, it was learnt that Rs 44 lakh was stolen from the cash locker of the ticket booking counter at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). After the theft came to light, Kurla GRP registered an offence and began investigation.

The day after the case was registered, GRP arrested two cashiers named Kumar Pillai, 34 and Sameer Taharabadkar, 33 but they could not retrieve the case. On Thursday, GRP arrested another railway employee named Moreshwar Kadam, 37, for being part of the theft.

Kadam’s interrogation revealed that the money is with his accomplice Ajit Deshmukh. Then the GRP team raided Deshmukh’s Koparkhairane’s flat and seized Rs 30 lakh.