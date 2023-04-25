Madhya Pradesh: Janpad prez attends PMAY(R) house-warming function in Khachrod

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Janpad panchayat president Kunwar Prithviraj Singh Panwar on Monday participated in house-warming function under Pradhan MantriAwasYojana – Rural PMAY (R) in Bairchha gram panchayat. In his address, Panwar said that to take development to grassroots, government was focused on poverty-stricken families residing in rural areas. They would not be deprived of any benefits under PMAY scheme.

MLA Dilip Gurjar is working for t he development of underprivileged section of society. He has been working tirelessly to ensure that rural people get Rs 2.50 Lakh under the scheme. Around 43 eligible beneficiaries have been approved under PMAY residential scheme.

On Monday, he handed over keys to Neelu Kunwar Lal Singh and Mehtabai Mangilal after completion of construction works. Mandal president Sultan Singh Shekhawat, Nagda rural block president Dhara Singh Surel, BhimrajMalviya, PCO Kishan Lal Rathore and other party workers were present. The event was conducted by Rameshwar Nandera while panchayat secretary Vinod Sharma proposed vote of thanks.