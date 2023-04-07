Madhya Pradesh: Janpad president raises poor construction of Anganwadi centre with collector in Khachrod

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Janpad president Kunwar Prithviraj Singh Bhuwasa wrote a letter to collector over poor construction quality of Anganwadi centre in Batlawadi village under Khachrod block.

In the letter, he said that construction work of the upcoming Anganwadi centre at a cost of Rs 28 lakh was being done by tribal welfare department. The set norms of construction were not followed and the building itself was flawed. Sub-standard material was being used by project contractor.

Earlier, village patwari had asked agency concerned RES to identify survey number 758/0.14 (government land) for construction.

Defying provisions, agency and contractor began with onstruction work at survey number 103 around 1.5km from village. Besides, the building was being built on sewage line.

After receiving repeated complaints from locals, Bhuwasa accompanied MLA Dilip Gurjar on Thursday and inspected construction site.

After confirming poor construction work, Bhuwasa demanded a probe and said that the centre be shifted to survey land 758/0.14. He also urged administration to halt construction on sewage line.