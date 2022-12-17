Madhya Pradesh: Jains take out a protest march, keep shops shut till 12 noon in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Jain community people here today strongly protested against declaring of Shri Sammed Shikharji, the sanctum sanctorum of the Jain community, as a tourist spot. A massive rally was taken out demanding that Shri Sammed Shikharji must be declared a sacred place and not a tourist place. Jain community traders also kept their shops shut till 12 noon today.

According to information, the rally commenced from Chowmukhipul area and passed through Chandani chowk, Topkhana, Bajajkhana, Ganesh Devri, New Cloth Market, Dalumodi Bazar, Naharpura, College road and reached Do Batti corner where a memorandum was submitted addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding Shri Sammed Shikarji be declared a sacred place and not a tourist place. In the memorandum it is stated that Shri Sammed Shikharji is the most sacred place for Jain community where 20 Jain Tirthankars obtained “Mokhsha” and is a place of utmost faith.

