General Manager of Western Railway conducts annual inspection of Ratlam Division

Ashok Kumar Misra – General Manager of Western Railway conducted the annual inspection of Ratlam Division on 15th & 16th December, 2022. During the intensive inspection of the Bakanian Bhaunri-Ujjain section, Misra took stock of the safety & security parameters and passenger amenities at Sehore, Maksi and Ujjain stations. On 16th December, 2022, GM Misra inspected the Rolling Stock Workshop, Dahod. He was accompanied by Principal Head of Departments, Divisional Railway Manager of Ratlam Division, Chief Workshop Manager of Rolling Stock Workshop-Dahod, Divisional Branch Officers and other senior officers of Ratlam Division.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on 15th December, 2022, GM Ashok Kumar Misra inaugurated six quad cable installed between Hirdaramnagar and Nagda. A Nukkad Natak was performed by the Civil Defence volunteers of Ratlam Division. A thorough inspection of the station and railway colony was also carried out by GM WR in Sehore. Misra also inspected safety aspects at bridges, level crossing gates etc. and also inaugurated 640 WP Solar System. During the inspection of Maksi station, GM inaugurated the RPF Barrack and an Open Air Gym & Park outside the station. Speed trial of 120 kmph from Maksi to Ujjain (C) Cabin was successfully carried out. At Ujjain station, Misra inspected the Health Unit and

e-inaugurated 20 Type-II quarters at Dewas and Tool Room cum Rest Room at Akodia, Kalapipal, Shujalpur & Kalisindh.

Thakur stated that on 16th December, 2022, GM Ashok Kumar Misra inspected the 9000 HP Electric Locomotive Manufacturing site and took stock of the work being carried out by the Railway. GM carried out intensive inspection of Rolling Stock Workshop at Dahod and dedicated the MTR Electric Loco and Overhead Equipment Inspection Car at the Workshop. During the inspection, GM Misra appreciated the various good works being carried out by the workshop and encouraged them to continue the progress while keeping safety as the main priority. In appreciation to the good work, GM also declared award for the workshop staff. A presentation was also shown by Chief Workshop Manager, Dahod showcasing the various achievements of the workshop. During his inspection of Railway Hospital, Dahod, he appreciated the noble work by the Hospital Staff and an award was declared. Misra also interacted with public representatives, representatives of unions/associations of WR and press media at various locations.