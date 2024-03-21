Madhya Pradesh: JADS Leads Prohibition Effort, Shuts Liquor Shops During Bhagoriya

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable display of cultural preservation and social consciousness, the Jagrut Adivasi Dalit Sangathan (JADS) took a stand against the negative impacts of alcohol consumption during the Bhagoriya celebration in Pati village of Barwani district. With the festival serving as a significant occasion in tribal society, the organisation, JADS for its advocacy and activism, orchestrated a movement to close down liquor shops in the area.

Their efforts were not confined to government-run establishments; they also patrolled the market, ensuring that illegal liquor vendors ceased operations for the day. Members of the organisation emphasised the detrimental effects of alcohol on their community, particularly the youth, lamenting its influence on cultural degradation and societal ills. Their stance resonated with many locals who shared similar concerns about the erosion of traditions and values.

Before their action, the JADS had communicated their intentions to the authorities, highlighting the importance of respecting their cultural festivities by abstaining from alcohol sales on such occasions. In a heartening show of cooperation, both the district administration and the police extended their support, facilitating the closure of government liquor shops during the Bhagoriya celebration.

This collaborative effort not only demonstrated the power of grassroots movements in effecting change but also underscored the significance of community-led initiatives in preserving cultural heritage and promoting social well-being. As the festival unfolded with a renewed sense of pride and solidarity, the closure of liquor shops served as a symbolic victory for the JADS and a testament to their unwavering commitment to their people and traditions.