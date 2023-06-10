Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur City Turns Into Garbage Dump, Civic Body In Slumber

Representative Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur city has turned into a heap of garbage, and the officials of the municipal corporation are barely paying any attention to it.

The Safai workers are neither collecting garbage nor sweeping the roads from where foul smell is emanating, causing trouble to the residents and commuters.

Since the drains are filled with dirt, they are overflowing, and sullied water has spilled over the roads.

The civic body is sparing no effort to get top position in the cleanliness survey, but the officials’ failure to keep the city clean indicates that the city may not achieve its goal.

Although the government is spending crores of rupees to clean up the city, the work is not being done in the right direction.

The health officer and those who are involved in keeping the city clean do not visit lanes and colonies to know the people’s problems.

This is the reason that the civic body’s plan to keep the city clean has fallen through.

The monsoon is knocking at the door, so if the drains are not cleaned up, people will be in a major problem, and the government Swachch Bharat Abhiyan will come to naught.

Apart from that, the door-to-door garbage collection drive has come to a standstill.

Residents of various colonies complained that the vehicles collecting garbage reached only once or twice a week.

According to the residents, since the trash collection vehicles do not come regularly, they are forced to throw the household waste on roads. The lane number six in Shanti Nagar has become a garbage dump, since the vehicles of Nagar Nigam do not regularly collect garbage from that area.Besides, the anti- mosquito fogging was not done anywhere.

Safai workers alleged that they were not given proper equipment, including helmets, gloves and life jackets, to do the cleaning work.

The municipal corporation spends crores of rupees to buy the equipment, the Safai workers alleged.