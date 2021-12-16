Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur and Lucknow-bound flights delayed, Chennai fight canceled

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The schedule of some flights from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport got disturbed on Thursday morning.

While Indore to Lucknow and Indore to Jabalpur flights departed behind schedule, IndiGo had to cancel its Chennai-bound flight.

According to the information received from the airport management, Jabalpur flight, which has been getting delaying for the past several days, left late on Thursday as well.

The flight, which was supposed to depart for Jabalpur at 6.20 am, took off at 7.16 am and landed at its destination at 8.30 am.

The flight departed late from the city airport due to bad weather conditions in Jabalpur.

Likewise, Lucknow flight also left behind its time. Indigo flights coming to Indore are being delayed since the past few days.

Citing technical reasons, Indigo cancelled Indore-Chennai bound flight on Thursday. This flight leaves from Indore at 8 am. The aviation company said that it had informed the passengers about the cancellation of flight before-hand. Still some passengers had reached the airport.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:08 PM IST