Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior bench of High Court bar association submits memo to district magistrate against judges' behaviour

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Lawyers of Gwalior Bench of High Court and district Court submitted a memorandum to district magistrate against the behaviour of judges in the district on Thursday.

They have submitted the memo on the name of President, Union Law Minister, and Chief Justice of India (CJI). The lawyers have also shut down their work.

The bar association demanded a model code of conduct for the judges.

Gwalior bench of High Court bar association President, MPS Raghuvanshi claimed that the common man failed to get justice because of the ill behaviour of judges. The judges were misusing their power to suppress the lawyers.

The lawyers of Indore were not only facing the misbehaviour of the judges but also the lawyers of various districts of the state were suffering the same, Raghuvanshi added.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 01:53 PM IST