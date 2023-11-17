Madhya Pradesh: ITI Student Commits Suicide

Representative pic

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An ITI student living in Pandyakhedi consumed poison on Wednesday. Police said that Alpesh (17) son of Shahzad Gauri of Makdon died after consuming a poisonous substance.

He was a student of ITI College and lived in a rented house in Pandyakhedi. His brother Faizan told the police that he was suffering from depression after failing in exams. When his health deteriorated on Wednesday, he was rushed to a hospital.

Treatment efforts were made but he died during the night. The police conducted the post-mortem in the presence of family members on Thursday.

