 Madhya Pradesh: ITI Student Commits Suicide
Madhya Pradesh: ITI Student Commits Suicide

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 01:05 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An ITI student living in Pandyakhedi consumed poison on Wednesday. Police said that Alpesh (17) son of Shahzad Gauri of Makdon died after consuming a poisonous substance.

He was a student of ITI College and lived in a rented house in Pandyakhedi. His brother Faizan told the police that he was suffering from depression after failing in exams. When his health deteriorated on Wednesday, he was rushed to a hospital.

Treatment efforts were made but he died during the night. The police conducted the post-mortem in the presence of family members on Thursday.

