MP Elections 2023: Voting Tomorrow, Here Is How To Find Your Polling Booth

Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With voting set to begin at 7am on Friday, we are here to make sure there is no confusion among the voters regarding their booths, especially for the first-timers.

This time, over 22.3 lakh youths will vote for the first time. At such a time, many may find themselves confused regarding their nearest polling booth. There are trustworthy ways to locate a voting booth if you're not sure which one is assigned to you.

The directions to locate your polling place are provided below:

Visit the website voters.eci.gov.in.

-Look for the link "know your polling station and officer"; when you click it, a new page will open.

-Enter your captcha code and EPIC number on the new page, then click "search."

-The screen will list the names of your poll workers and polling place.

However, what happens if you lose your EPIC number?

To obtain your EPIC number, take the actions listed below:

- Visit the website voters.eci.gov.in.

-On the webpage, look for "search in electoral roll" and click on it.

-On the form that appears on the screen, enter your state and choose the language.

-Include your surname and first name; include the surname and first name of your relative.

-Include your gender and birthdate.

- Choose your Assembly constituency and district, then enter the captcha code.

-Hit lookup

-Your information and EPIC number will appear on screen.