MP Elections 2023: Missed Your Voter ID Card? Here Are 12 Alternative ID Proofs Valid For Casting Vote

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is all set to go to polls tomorrow as electoral teams left for their respective booths. The first time voters must be as excited as much confused they might be, considering the documents and formalities required to cast a vote.

The Free Press Journals has compiled a list to clear all your confusions. We all know if your name is in the voter list then you can vote by showing your voter ID.

However, what if you forgot to carry your Voter-ID at the polling booth or missed it some where? Well, don't worry, the Election Commission has recognized some other photo documents to ensure the identity of the voter. By showing these ID proofs, you can cast your vote without any problem. As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, voters who are not able to produce photo identity card will have to produce any one of the 12 alternative photo identity documents prescribed by the Commission to establish their identity.

These alternative identity cards are valid for voting

1 – Aadhaar Card

2 – PAN Card

3 – Driving Licence

4 – MNREGA Job Card

5 - Indian Passport

6 - Pension document with photo

7 - Service Identity Cards with photo issued by Central/State Government/Public Undertakings/Public Limited Companies to their employees

8 - Passbook with photo issued by banks/post offices

9 - Smart card issued by RGI under National Population Register

10 - Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labor

11 - Government identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/Legislative Council members

12 - Unique Disability ID (UDID) card issued to the disabled by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India

