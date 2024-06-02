MP Shocker: Woman Gives Birth At Platform In Morena Railway Station | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos erupted at the district railway station when a pregnant woman traveling on a train went into labor. The woman, along with her husband, had boarded the Mahakaushal Express from Agra to visit her sister in Gwalior. Seeing his seven-month pregnant wife suddenly experiencing labor pains, her husband decided to get off the train at Morena station. The woman began giving birth on the platform at Morena railway station.

At that moment, a female RPF constable assisted the pregnant woman and, with the help of an ambulance, took her to the district hospital, where she delivered her baby in the ambulance itself. She was then admitted to the district hospital.

Bobby Sharma, who lived in the Sikandra area of Agra district, Uttar Pradesh, was an electrician by profession. He had been traveling with his seven-month pregnant wife, Sadhana, from Agra to Gwalior on the Mahakaushal Express for a prenatal checkup. Before reaching Morena station, Sadhana started experiencing abdominal pain at Dholpur station. Bobby Sharma then got off at platform number 1 of Morena station with Sadhana and laid her down on a bench.

As soon as they got off the train, the woman began to give birth. However, no one was willing to help Bobby and Sadhana during the delivery. Upon receiving the information, RPF ASI Shivdan and constable Archana Singh arrived at the scene with necessary supplies. The female constable assisted Sadhana and immediately called an ambulance. The constable took Sadhana to the district hospital in the ambulance.

Due to the intense labor pains, the delivery had to be conducted in the ambulance with the help of hospital staff, where she gave birth to a baby boy. Both mother and son were then admitted to the district hospital. CMHO Dr. Rakesh Sharma stated that both mother and son were healthy and were being looked after by the staff.