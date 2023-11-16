Indore: Congress, BJP Activists' Face Off At Police Station |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aerodrome police registered a case against BJP and Congress activists after their argument in the area on Wednesday. Congress activists alleged that three advocates of BJP legal cell stalked a woman, who along with her friend was going somewhere while the advocates alleged that they had received information that the people in the car driven by the woman were distributing money in the area to influence voting. Police said that a case has been registered against the parties and an investigation is on into the case.

According to the police, a woman lodged a complaint that she along with a relative woman was going somewhere in their car when some men named Rajesh, Vismit and Harshal, who were in Innova car started stalking them. They allegedly passed comments on them. She alleged that two men were on a bike and were making their video. She stopped near the water tank in the Palhar Nagar area and called her husband, who along with his two friends reached there. Later, the police were informed. A Congress leader alleged that the youths were also carrying liquor in their car. A separate case was registered by the police for the same.

Advocate Nimesh Pathak, an official of the BJP legal cell, said that the woman registered a false case against advocates Harshal Raghuwanshi, Vismit Panot and Rajesh Khatri. They are well-known advocates and had come to the area after receiving information of money distribution by some people in the area. They were following the vehicle for the same but a false case was registered against them.

A case against four persons including advocate Sourabh Mishra was registered by the police on the complaint of Vismit Panot under various sections of the IPC. Panot in his complaint stated that he along with Harshal and Rajesh reached Ambikapuri Extension on receiving information that some people were seen distributing money to affect the election. Vismit immediately lodged a complaint of the same on the C-Vigil app. After that, men, including the husband of the woman, who lodged a complaint of stalking, reached the spot stopped them and allegedly threatened them.

After the incident, activists from both parties reached the Aerodrome police station. MLA and Congress candidate from Indore-1 Sanjay Shukla also reached the police station where the activists had a heated argument with each other. Senior police officials pacified both groups and lodged FIR against both the groups.

Read Also Indore: Traffic Diversion Near Nehru Stadium For Assembly Elections

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)