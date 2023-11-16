Indore: Most Schools Closed For 3 Days As Admin, RTO Acquire School Buses To Ferry Poll Parties |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With just a few hours left for voting, the district administration and RTO have started acquiring school buses and vehicles to ferry polling parties to the polling stations.

According to transport department officials, over 1,500 vehicles are being acquired for the same including over 1,000 buses for the movement of the polling parties.

The administration has decided to acquire school buses and also held a meeting with the school managements for the same. Resultantly, most of the schools will remain shut for three days and will resume on Monday only.

“We will require around 1,000 buses along with about 20 trucks for the movement of polling parties and the election materials. The buses will be acquired for four days and meeting for the same has already done,” the officials said.

The buses have been acquired for a period from November 15 to 18 while some of these vehicles will be given to the police department for transportation of force.

The vehicles are being acquired as per the rate fixed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

