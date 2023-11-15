Madhya Pradesh: BJP Candidate’s Convoy Attacked While Campaigning

BJP | Representational Picture

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The convoy of BJP candidate Sardar Singh Meda, contesting from the Gandhwani assembly seat in Dhar district was attacked on Tuesday night.

While campaigning, the convoy encountered unidentified persons who began pelting stones, creating chaos on the road. Two Meda supporters sustained minor injuries during the incident.

As news of the attack spread, the Tanda police promptly arrived at the scene. Despite their swift response, the attackers managed to escape through the forest.

The police, however, identified Assu Bhil as the leader of the stone-pelting group and registered a case against him and unknown persons based on the complaint from candidate Meda. During the attack, three vehicles had their windows shattered due to the stone pelting and two supporters, Vijay and Karan, suffered injuries.

Although arrows were also fired, none of the projectiles hit anyone. Additional police forces, led by ASP Dr Inderjit Bakalwar, joined the search for the attackers, which lasted for about three hours.

The Gandhwani constituency, a high-profile seat in the district, witnesses a tough fight between national secretary Umang Singhar from Congress and district panchayat president Sardar Singh Meda from BJP.

Both candidates are facing each other for the third time, with Singhar winning previous two elections against Meda. The attack adds a concerning dimension to the already intense electoral atmosphere in the region.

