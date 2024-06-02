Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Keen On Outcome, Outcome Impact, Eye On Win Margin & More | FP Cartoon

Eye on win margin

Many former MPs are keeping an eye on the lead of the candidates fighting the Lok Sabha election in their place. A woman former Member of Parliament has said that the lead of the party candidates will reduce in many constituencies this time. A former MP, who was adjusted in the government, wants the BJP to win, but the lead of the candidates should be less than what it was in the previous election, so that he remains important in the party. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the lead of the BJP candidates against their rivals was very high. This is the reason why those who won the previous election do not want the candidates’ victory margin to be more than theirs. Another former MP wants a candidate contesting the election in his place to win. It is the former MP who recommended to the party bosses for a ticket to the candidate. So, if he loses, the former MP will be held responsible for it. It is the former MP who is actually fighting the election. So, the candidate’s victory is important for him.

Dispute goes on

A district, which hogged the limelight before the election, is getting publicity again. The fight among the public representatives before the election was so intense, that it reached the door of the then chief minister. The former chief minister quelled their anger. The dander is, however, brewing among them again. After an incident in the district, a legislator met the head of the state and bad-mouthed him against another legislator of the party. As soon as the legislator came to know of it, he reached the Chief Minister’s residence and put up his points before him. Another leader from the district has also got into the dispute. One BJP leader is harrying another. There are reports that a minister of the district is also doing politics to put a legislator in spot. One of the reasons for such politics in the district is concerned with the probable expansion of the cabinet. The pangs are for a berth in the ministry.

FP Cartoon

Delhi Durbar

An MP, being disappointed by denial of a ticket for the parliamentary election, is getting ready to enter Delhi Durbar. The MP is going to Delhi after the election to know the reasons for not giving him a ticket. The MP has laid his eyes on the next assignment. The MP feels if he stays at home, his political career will go astray. So, he wants to remain active in Delhi. Another MP sought time from a few central leaders of the BJP to meet them. He, however, has yet to get time from the central leaders for such a meeting. Despite this, he is hopeful of getting some responsibilities in the party. Likewise, an MP wants to go to the Rajya Sabha. A politician has given him assurance. And he is happy.

Rules shelved

Rules are made to be broken. This old chestnut has inspired many through ages. A powerful leader in the ruling party is one of them. The leader who lives in a government bungalow on the Link Road is getting its second floor constructed. The rules, however, do not permit anyone to lay even a brick in a government house. But then, unlike a lazy man who hides behind rules, the leader of the ruling party is bending them to suit his designs. Not only that, he is spending a lot of money to render his dream-house design into reality. The officers responsible for taking care of the government bungalows are helplessly watching it. They know they cannot resist it. The officers do not know whether the politician is acquainted with Marilyn Monroe’s famous saying, “If I’d observed all the rules, I’d never have got anywhere.” But the officers know if they observe all the rules, they will get nowhere.

Keen on outcome

Every time an election is over, there is an interregnum period till the results are out. At this moment people of the country are condemned to an interregnum till June 4 when the outcome is going to be announced. This is the time to guesstimate: who is going to form the next government? The astrologers, the self-styled holy men, the politicians and the journalists – all are busy speculating the outcome. The bureaucrats are no exception. They are especially keen to know how many seats the Congress is going to get in MP and which are those seats. Whenever bureaucrats meet their journalist friends, they simply want to know from them how many seats the Congress is going to win in MP. They have all the reasons to do so.

Outcome impact

Examination results have an impact on the career of many students. Similarly, the outcome of an election bears upon the career of many politicians. The results of this election may not have any impact on a few politicians belonging to the Congress and the BJP. If they win, their stature will emerge hulking great. If they lose, they won’t fade into oblivion. Four legislators are in the race for the parliamentary election. If these legislators win, they will script a whale of a story. Or should they lose, they would remain in the assembly. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has girded up his loins from the Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat. Should he win, he would emerge a force to reckon with. His defeat may give him some initial setbacks, but he will remain a member of the Upper House. He gains – either way.