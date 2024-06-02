MP Shocker: 7 Drown To Death, Including 3 Children After Boat Overturns In Sheopur; CM Mohan Yadav Announces Financial Assistance Of ₹4 Lakhs | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic turn of events, a boat carrying passengers overturned in the Seep River of Sheopur district, resulting in the loss of seven lives, including three children. The incident occurred around 4 pm on Saturday evening in the Saroda village area under the Maanpur police station's jurisdiction.

According to information, the boat which was carrying 11 passengers, overturned due to strong winds resulting in the death of 7 people. While four individuals managed to swim up to the banks.

FP Photo

As soon as informed, rescue operations were launched by the police, administration, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team.

After a rigorous 4-hour operation, the bodies of all the 7 deceased were recovered from the river. The victims were residents of Badouda and Vijaypur. The deceased have been identified as Surajmal (25), Kanhararam (16), Ramvatar (15), Ramavatar's 4-year-old son, Parshuram's 10-year-old son, Parshuram's 8-year-old son and wife of Parshuram Mali Parvanta.

The administration has confirmed the tragic deaths and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased.

CM Yadav expresses grief

श्योपुर की सीप नदी में नाव पलटने से हुई दुर्घटना में कई अनमोल जिंदगियों के असामयिक निधन से अत्यधिक पीड़ा हुई।



हादसे के तत्काल बाद मौके पर कलेक्टर व एसपी पहुंच गए तथा शासन की ओर से मंत्री श्री @PradhumanGwl जी भी घटना स्थल पर पहुँच रहे हैं। SDRF की टीम घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर राहत… — Dr Mohan Yadav (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrMohanYadav51) June 1, 2024

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has instructed the provision of financial aid to the families of the victims. He took to social media to convey this message.

Congress MLA visited the site

Congress MLA Babu Jandel from Sheopur and BJP MLA Ramnivas Rawat from Vijaypur visited the site of the tragedy. Both legislators expressed their condolences and advocated for the construction of a bridge over the river to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Discussions were held with administrative officials regarding this matter.