Madhya Pradesh: IPL helps Sonkatch janpad to leapfrog Ladli Behna rankings

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): The tagline "An Idea Can Change Your Life" encourages people to find simple solutions to complex problems, and the idea of IAS officer T Pratik Rao from Sonkatch janpad panchayat has not only helped the area get the second most registrations in the district under the Ladli Behna scheme but enabled Sonkatch janpad panchayat leapfrog in district-level ranking as well.

Following the announcement of the scheme, IAS officer Rao, who is posted as Sonkatch Janpad panchayat chief executive officer (CEO), decided to start the Ladli Behna Premier League here, taking a cue from the ongoing battle among teams to ensure the top position in the points table in the IPL.

As a result, Sonkachh Janpad, which was in the sixth position in Dewas district ended at the second position. Rao has now decided to felicitate those who did good work under the scheme. Rao's father, T Dharmarao, was also a senior IAS officer and died along with his wife during an accident in Ladakh in 2013. At that time, T Pratik Rao was studying in college. After losing both his parents, he worked in the corporate sector and became an IAS in 2021.

Cricket player Rao started the league on April 1 only in view of the beginning of the IPL. He told that the best performers in the league will be felicitated on August 15. Briefing how it all started, CEO Rao launched the Ladli Behna Premier League 2023 for registration work in the gram panchayats of Sonkatch Janpad in Dewas district. Under this, a list of the top 10 panchayats was issued daily on the basis of the percentage of registrations done by the gram panchayat.

The list of the top top 10 panchayats was posted daily in the district group according to the points table. Certificates were issued from the district level to the top three gram panchayats every Monday of the week. This instilled a sense of competition among the gram panchayats to increase their number of registrations.

Work was slow before the league

Before the launch of the League, Sonkatch Janpad Panchayat was in sixth place in the district with only 500 to 600 registration daily. After the beginning of the league, the Panchayats started working fast and the number of daily registrations rose to 1,100 - 1,200 and the janpad jumped from sixth to the second position to end just 1.58 per cent behind the leader.

