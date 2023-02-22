Madhya Pradesh: Six injured as bus turns turtle in Sonkatch tehsil of Dewas

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Six passengers were injured when the bus in which they were travelling turned turtle near Daulatpur village on Indore – Bhopal State Highway on Wednesday morning.

They suffered minor injuries and were sent to the Sonkatch civil hospital with the help of ambulances, said Sonkatch police.

Police said that the bus belonged to Rajasthan Transport Corporation (RTC) with registration No RJ-27/PB-2598 was moving from Udaipur to Bhopal.

At around 5 am, the driver lost control over the wheels and the bus went off the road and overturned in a field near Daulatpur.

Those who were injured included, Mohini (10), of Narmadapuram, Rajendra, 40, and Indrajeet Singh, 32, of Rajasthan, Pappulal Gurjar, 45, of Indore, Rajendra, 40, and Santosh Ahirwar, 20, of Sagar.

On information, ambulance from Sonkutch and Javar areas along with Sonkatch police station in-charge Nita Deerwal reached the spot and informed higher officials after taking the injured to Sonkutch civil hospital.

All the injured were discharged after first aid due to minor injuries.

Bus driver Rajkumar Meena and conductor Bhagwat Singh Chauhan of Udaipur, who was present at the spot, said that there were about 22 passengers in the bus. Quoting the reason behind the accident, Meena said that he lost control over the wheels after a truck rammed the bus from behind.

