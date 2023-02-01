Madhya Pradesh: Singapore Rotarians warmly welcomed in Sonkatch

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): A programme to greet the Rotarians from Singapore was conducted in the Government Higher Secondary School of Talod in Sonkatch on Monday. According to the information, the Rotary Club of Singapore, circle 3310 incoming governor Dr Sahul Hamid, his wife Michelle Hamid, Tapan Raom, wife Prabha Rao and Peter Brock, wife Tanya Brock were grandly welcomed at the school premises on their visit to Sonkatch. The welcoming address was delivered by former Sonkatch club president Satyanarayana, PDG Dr Jamin Hussain and divisional secretary Dinesh Rathore, under the guidance of chairman Dinesh Carpenter.

After visiting the school, the Singapore team asked the students about their needs and promised to fulfil them as soon as they can. The team also took a stock of arrangements for the covid ward, constructed by the Sonkatch Rotary Club at the local community health centre. Dr Sahul said that 'I am overwhelmed that I came in contact with the Rotarians of Sonkatch who believe so much in human service'. On this occasion, all the Rotarians who came from Singapore were honoured with shawls and shriphals by the club's chief secretary Awadhesh Pratap Singh. The programme was conducted by former president Ashish Akotia and a vote of thanks was proposed by club secretary Dinesh Rathore.