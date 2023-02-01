e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Singapore Rotarians warmly welcomed in Sonkatch

Madhya Pradesh: Singapore Rotarians warmly welcomed in Sonkatch

After visiting the school, the Singapore team asked the students about their needs and promised to fulfil them as soon as they can

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): A programme to greet the Rotarians from Singapore was conducted in the Government Higher Secondary School of Talod in Sonkatch on Monday. According to the information, the Rotary Club of Singapore, circle 3310 incoming governor Dr Sahul Hamid, his wife Michelle Hamid, Tapan Raom, wife Prabha Rao and Peter Brock, wife Tanya Brock were grandly welcomed at the school premises on their visit to Sonkatch. The welcoming address was delivered by former Sonkatch club president Satyanarayana, PDG Dr Jamin Hussain and divisional secretary Dinesh Rathore, under the guidance of chairman Dinesh Carpenter.

After visiting the school, the Singapore team asked the students about their needs and promised to fulfil them as soon as they can. The team also took a stock of arrangements for the covid ward, constructed by the Sonkatch Rotary Club at the local community health centre. Dr Sahul said that 'I am overwhelmed that I came in contact with the Rotarians of Sonkatch who believe so much in human service'. On this occasion, all the Rotarians who came from Singapore were honoured with shawls and shriphals by the club's chief secretary Awadhesh Pratap Singh. The programme was conducted by former president Ashish Akotia and a vote of thanks was proposed by club secretary Dinesh Rathore.

Read Also
Indore: Last train runs on Madhya Pradesh's 150-year-old heritage railroad route
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Singapore Rotarians warmly welcomed in Sonkatch

Madhya Pradesh: Singapore Rotarians warmly welcomed in Sonkatch

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 45 crore electricity works to be done in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 45 crore electricity works to be done in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: EV expo in Dewas from Friday

Madhya Pradesh: EV expo in Dewas from Friday

Khelo India 2022: Pritha upsets Suhana in a thriller

Khelo India 2022: Pritha upsets Suhana in a thriller

Indore: Endoscopic dilatation on 5-year-old

Indore: Endoscopic dilatation on 5-year-old