Madhya Pradesh: Inter-state smuggler arrested in Agar

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Susner police arrested an inter-state smuggler and recovered 170-kg ganja worth Rs 10.2 from him.

The accused was identified as Sidhu Saundhia, 24, of Barod village in Agar district. He had brought ganja in a car.

SP Rakesh Kumar Sagar told reporters on Monday that a team led by Susner police station in-charge Vijay Sagaria arrested the accused near an under construction solar plant on Umaria Road.

SP Sagar said that during a vehicle checking drive, the police stopped a car without registration number coming from Umaria village. During checking, police recovered a large cache of ganja.

During subsequent interrogation, accused allegedly told the cops that he had brought this material from Pidawa village of Jhalawar district, Rajasthan.

He added that, the accused was headed to Dhawala Chhani village of Bijanagari via Umaria in Susner. Police are trying to ascertain his network.