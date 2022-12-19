Madhya Pradesh: Cantt Board awarded Excellence Award by Ministry of Defence in Mhow

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): English medium primary schools were started by the Cantonment Board about four years ago for better elementary education in the poor settlements of the city. These schools have all the facilities that are available in private schools. While the council schools are completely free. These schools have now brought an award for the Cantt board. The Cantonment Board Mhow was honoured with Excellence Award 2022 in Delhi by the Ministry of Defence on Friday.

During Council CEO Rajendra Jagtap and office superintendent, Satish Agarwal was given certificates by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Four English medium primary schools were opened by the Cantonment Board four years ago in different localities of the city. Here education is done on the lines of play school. Furniture, play zone, uniform, stationery etc. are present in these schools.

Actually, the purpose of the council is to provide better elementary education to the children of poor settlements. These schools are located at Banda Basti, Hyderabadi Basti, Lalji Ki Basti and Saat Raaste. About 100 children are studying in Hyderabadi Basti, 60 in Banda Basti and 70 in the school situated on Saat Raaste. Although there has been no admission in the Lalji Basti school since Covid.