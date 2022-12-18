Indore Sports Update: Indore Academy, Young Brothers, Mhow win matches

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Day Boarding Mhow, Young Brothers Mhow, Indore Academy, Young SAF Boys and Challengers United entered the second phase of the All India Gold Cup cash prize football tournament, organized by Moyra Sariya and Sports and Youth Welfare Department in memory of former minister Prakash Sonkar and Suresh Aran at Nehru Stadium on Saturday. The main round matches will start from 18th December.

Annual function held with sportsman spirit

The annual function of The Omni School concluded in the presence of former Union Minister Dr Satya Narayan Jatia. On this occasion, co-founder and chairman of Omni Group Sumit Suri and Hemant Suri were present. He gave information about the activities of sports and the newly constructed Shreenath Temple. The gratitude was given by the director of the organization SN Patwardhan and Principal Satish Niranjani.

Sumit Bidwal to lead MP Deaf Cricket

Indian Deaf Cricket Association is organsing the 2nd test match of deaf cricket between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra at Emerald Heights International School from December 18 to 20. The command of Madhya Pradesh team has been handed over to Sumit Bidwal of Indore.

Other members are- Abdul Samad (Vice Captain) Bhopal, Rahul Sharma Gwalior, Rakesh Bhagat Indore, Shailendra Gawade (wicket keeper) Bhopal, Nand Kishore Sahu Indore, Omprakash Singh Indore, Khemkaran Barmaiya Jabalpur, Vaibhav Paranjpe Bhopal, Mohammad Junaid Bhopal, Abhinav Sant Gwalior, Aman Vigilant Vidisha, Suresh Jamer Bhikangaon, Prithviraj Lohar Jhabua, Pawan Vyas (Manager) Gwalior.

Advocate Sports tourney begins

A two-day event of Advocate Sports tournament began at Nehru Stadium in the presence of High Court Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice SK Singh. On this occasion, Vivek Singh and Additional Advocate General Umesh Gajankush were also present. More than 150 advocates participated in singles and doubles competition of Badminton, Chess, Carrom and Table Tennis.

The guests were welcomed by Suraj Sharma, Ritesh Inan, Shubham, Priyanka, Navendu Joshi, Amit Agnihotri and Anirudh Saxena. The program was conducted by Govind Pal Singh and Rakesh Singh Bhadoria. Special cooperation in the program was given by RPS Nayyar and Sudhanshu Vyas.

DC SRFI opens today

For the first time in Madhya Pradesh, under the aegis of Squash Rackets Federation of India, Daly College is hosting Squash Xtreme, DC SRFI Open, PSA World Challenge Tour Squash Championship at the newly built Squash courts. The PSA World Tour features best players from around the world in some of the most incredible locations around the globe.

Nabi Memorial volleyball tourney begins

The 6th Ghulam Nabi Pehelwan Memorial Open and School Men and Women Volleyball Competition organized by District Volleyball Association was inaugurated by state minister Tulsi Silawat, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, Regional Councilor Suresh Takalkar, Shahrukh Khan, and Santosh Singh. The guests were welcomed by District Volleyball Secretary Laxman Pardesi and Madhya Pradesh Shooting Ball President Niyaz Mohammad Khan. Organizer Shahrukh Khan said about 100 teams from around Indore are participating in it. The program was coordinated by Sartaj Ali.