Indore Sports Update: Emerald Heights, Modern School in semis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hosts Emerald Heights International School booked its place in the semi-finals of All India IPSC Cricket Tournament. Emerald Heights is the only team from MP to reach the last four stage along with Delhi's Modern School, Birla Public School and MNS Rai.

Emerald defeated Doon School by nine wickets. Doon School won the toss and scored 105 runs. Vidit Verma scored 28 runs in 18 balls, Kapil scored 22 runs in 15 balls. Hardik Nagar took three wickets in four overs for Emerald Heights. In response, Emerald Heights reached the target by losing one wicket in 16 overs. Swadeep played an innings of 53 runs in 46 balls. Mahil Kala scored an unbeaten 37 off 33 balls. Arman Agarwal took one wicket.

In other quarter-final, Modern School defeated Daly College, Indore by 84 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, Modern School scored 183 runs in 20 overs. Kabir Singhal from Modern School scored 98 not out in 62 balls. Devendra Shukla contributed 27 runs. Devansh Tomar of Daly College took two wickets. In reply, Daly College could score only 97 runs. Abhiraj scored 20 runs and Krishneshwar made 14 runs. In other match, Birla Public School beat LK Singhania School by 31 runs. Batting first, Birla Public School scored 142 runs in 20 overs. Rajwardhan Singh scored 50 runs off 41 balls while Anshu Gupta scored 22 runs. Vivek Sandhu took one wicket. In reply, LK Singhania School scored 111 runs in 20 overs. Harshvardhan Singh contributed 20 runs in 30 balls. Saurabh Chaudhary scored 18 runs. MNSS Rai defeated PPS Nabha by seven wickets. PPS Nabha scored 84 runs while batting first. Karan scored 28 runs. Rajat Kakar and Shivkumar took two wickets each. MNSS Rai chased down the target by taking three wickets in 11.4 overs. Sumit Jangar scored 48 runs.

Ami Kamani and Keerthana Pandiyan in final

In the second SAGE National Billiards-Snooker Championship, women's title match of 15 red snooker will be held between MP’s Ami Kamani and Karnataka’s Keerthana Pandiyan. In the first semi-final, Ami defeated Kanisha Jurani 3-0 (66-36, 83-0, 85-35).In the second semi-final, Keerthana defeated Arancha Sanchij 3-1 (65-48, 64-22, 15-34, 62-13) to enter the final.

Kinsuk, Aryan, Pranav and Vedant shine

Kinsuk, Aryan, Pranav and Vedant of the victorious teams played important role in the quarter-finals of Inter-School under-15 boys Futsal competition organized by La Sagesse School on Thursday.

Results: IPS beat Bhavans Prominent 5-2, Golden School beat J G G School 2-1, James Learning School beat Mount MSB 4-3,4) Wishwood beat La Sagesse 2-1,Golden School beat St Norbert 1-0. The umpires of the match were Aman Dagar and Imran Khan.

Ibrahim Khurshid Memorail Hockey from Dec 25

Ibrahim Khurshid Memorial Kanakeshwari Trophy cash prize fourth state-level hockey competition will be played at Chimanbag Ground from from December 25 to 31. The competition will be played on knock out basis. Interested teams can contact Yakub Ansari, Nitish Goud and Atul Khune, said Kishore Shukla.

Title for IPS Academy’s Ganeshi Anya

Ganeshi Anya, a player of IPS Academy, won the title in the Madhya Pradesh State Tennis Ranking Competition held recently. Ganeshi defeated Shagun Baghel 6-0, 6-1 in the quarter-finals, Rubita Meena in the semi-finals 6-1, 6-0 and Amishi Shukla in the final 6-3, 7-2. IPS Academy President Achal Chaudhary, Vice President Yogendra Jain, Management member Rajesh Chaudhary, Nidhi Jain, Registrar Sanjay Nagar, Yagnesh Pathak and Pooja Pathak congratulated Ganeshi on achievement.

Inter-school cricket for deaf today

Deaf Enabled Foundation is organizing an inter-school Deaf cricket tournament at Daly College Ground on December 16. The matches will start at 7 am and prize distribution function will be held at 4.30 pm.

