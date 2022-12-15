Indore Sports Update: Golden achievement for Sujit Jat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sujit Jat, a student of MB Khalsa College secured the first position in inter-collegiate division level wrestling competition organized by Seva Sadan College Burhanpur. Sujit got first place in 57 kg category freestyle. In the state level competition, which was held at Gyan Sagar College of Education Sagar, Sujit won the gold medal.

On this occasion, Chairman of the management committee of Khalsa College Charanjit Saini, Jaswant Singh Chhabra, Ranveer Singh Chhabra, Amarjit Singh Bhatia, Harpreet Singh Sudan, Gurnam Singh Dhaliwal, Principal Dr Darvesh Bhandari, Dr Renu Mehta Soni,. Kaushal Shivre and Surendra Singh Siddhu congratulated Sujit and wished him a bright future.

Unique initiative for rural players:Kabaddi stadium to be built in Dakachya at a cost of Rs 3 cr

It is a good news for rural players, a well-equipped Kabaddi stadium will be constructed in village Dakachya of Sanver legislative constituency, which will have all the facilities, and seating arrangement for 500 spectators . The cost of the construction would be Rs 3.16 crore.

Due to efforts of local MLA and Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, preparations are being made to build a Kabaddi stadium at the cost of Rs 3.16 crore. The area of the groiund will be (1350 square meter). Galleries will also be constructed for seating capacity of 500 people. Two grounds of kabaddi will be prepared. Silawat said that a cricket ground will also be constructed in Mangalia village and a complete Sports complex will come up at Sanver.

At the same time, a cricket ground will be built on 5 acres. He said that to prepare the ground, people's cooperation is also needed and preparations are on to get the government nod soon. The MPCA will provide help for construction of the cricket ground, for which Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also given his consent.

Challengers United, Indore Academy and Ghoshi Club register wins

Young Brothers Mhow win thrilling tittle

In the first phase of All India Gold Cup cash prize football competition, organized by Moira Sariya and Sports and Youth Welfare Department in memory of former minister Prakash Sonkar and Suresh Airan at Central Gymkhana Club, Young Brothers Mhow beat Acropolis Indore via tie-breaker 6-4. Challengers United, Indore Academy and Ghoshi Club Mhow also registered victories.

Challengers United defeated Taj Club Mhow by 2-0. Somesh scored a goal in the 22nd while Alex added one more in the 44th minute. Taj Club had a chance to reduce the lead in the second half but the Challengers goalkeeper saved the penalty.

In the second match, Indore Academy beat Indore Blues 1-0 in an interesting fashion. The only goal of the match was scored by Mohan in the 41st minute for Indore Academy. Indore Blues team fought hard and made many moves, but luck was not on their side and they had to face defeat.

In the third match, a close fight was witnessed between Young Brothers Mhow and Acropolis. Young Brothers Mhow scored two goals in the first 10 minutes to give Acropolis the lead. Chetan Pardesi in the 4th minute and Shubham Soni scored in the 10th minute. Tanmay scored both the goals for Acropolis. The match was decided in the tiebreaker, in which Young Brothers Mhow won 6–4.The fourth match of the day took place between Ghoshi Club Mhow and Saindham Kodariya, in which Ghoshi Club won 1-0. Mohammed Junaid scored the only goal in the 45th minute .